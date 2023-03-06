Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Bella Okagbue, has taken to social media to share some new photos

The Level Up star sported a designer ensemble in a dramatic studio photoshoot as she marked the month of March

Bella, who was styled by Medlin Boss, looked so gorgeous in the lacey black dress with pink and green details

Just like many others hopeful for blessings yet to come, Bella Okagbue has celebrated the new month of March. And she did so in style.

The 2022 Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to mark the new month in classic Bella style.

Photos of Bella in a gorgeous outfit. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The Level Up ex-housemate sported a high braided bun hairstyle with a gorgeous lacey black dress designed by Weizdhurm Franklyn. The dress featured pink and green drape detailing.

She paired the look with some pink strappy heeled pointies. Bella looked so beautiful as she struck different poses for the camera.

Check out the photos below:

