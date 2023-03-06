Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself from an event abroad

In the photos and videos, she is seen in a black ensemble with embroidered mini bag and leather boots

In other Tiwa Savage news, the singer sported a designer quilted skirt worth over N200,000

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has once again wowed her fans with a beautiful stack of new photos.

In the recent Instagram uploads, the singer is seen rocking a black longline blazer over a bralette and a pair of form-fitting shorts.

Photos of Tiwa Savage in designer items. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Sporting a centre-part blond bob wig with some sleek sunshades, she paired the look with a cute mini bag and some knee-high leather boots.

Price check: Tiwa Savage in Alexander McQueen

By now, it is no news that the singer does not do regular. In the photos, the luxury queen sports a cute bag from a high-end brand, Alexander McQueen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The mini four-ring embroidered leather hobo bag retails for a whopping N1.6 million ($3,490) on We Select Dresses.

The slashed embroidered thigh-high platform boots - still from the same brand - sell for N3,177,174 ($6900), according to Neiman Marcus.

Swipe below to see photos of the singer in the look:

Price check: Tiwa Savage sports N253k quilted designer skirt over black ensemble

Tiwa Savage continues to show that when it comes to high fashion, she is a queen steadily making fashion statements one outfit at a time.

The Nigerian music star was recently in London, where she hung out with the newly appointed menswear creative director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams.

The Loaded singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of her full daring look as well as a video which captured her interaction with Williams.

In the photos, she sported an Atsuko Kudo catsuit with latex cups and paired it with a quilted yellow skirt from Moncler worth over N200,000.

Video of model sporting hanger accessory on runway goes viral

Fashion is art, a fusion we constantly witness on the runway, with numerous eclectic designs on display.

A designer, Isabel MacInnes, recently debuted some of her designs at a fashion show.

One of the designs saw a model sporting a black maxi dress with side openings. More interestingly is the hanger accessory the model is seen carrying.

Source: Legit.ng