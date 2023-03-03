“He Don Reach This Level”: James Brown Makes Nollywood Debut, Features in Destiny Etiko's Movie
- James Brown has added acting to the long list of things he has decided to do as a businessman
- The crossdresser was picked up by popular actress Destiny Etiko who is excited to have him on her project
- In a new update, James shared a moment from one of the scenes with Destiny, and the actress also shared a similar video on her page
Nigerian moviemaker Destiny Etiko is cooking up a new movie project which she is excited about as popular crossdresser James Brown is part of the cast.
James excitedly took to his Instagram page with a clip from one of his scenes with Destiny and other actors on set.
The crossdresser shared a video of one of his moments on set, and from indication, he is the child of a rich man with Destiny as a housemaid.
He wrote:
"Who is ready for my acting career @destinyetikoofficial @oluebube.obio"
Destiny is having a field day with James on set, and a video shared on her page showed the crossdresser in his element, entertaining the crew.
"James in action @wf_jamesbrown u won finish us with laughter for this production."
Netizens react to the videos
sahndeee:
"I’ll definitely see this movie "
faithful_nzube:
"James brown don reach this level. Kudos"
pascaline6338:
"Can’t wait for this movie "
iamgift_iweka:
"Omo I can’t wait to watch this movie I Dey reserve all energy to laugh when I go Dey watch am."
alfablessingedebo:
"James brown is on fire "
petermic_:
"I like when dresses like a man"
just_chizzy:
"This film go sweet oo"
janemena:
"I just wan laugh Abeg."
loyal_hairs:
"King and duchess? James abeg oh no be King and duke? You wan answer man and woman at the same time? Answer one thing nah."
pretty_mjay30:
"King of Africa or Queen of Africa who’s turning our queen to king ????"
James Brown changes into a man again, debuts new look with bestie
With a post he shared on social media, James Brown got netizens debating whether he looks better as a man or a woman.
The popular crossdresser in new photos showed off his masculine side of him by rocking a three-piece suit with his equally popular bestie by his side.
A look at James makes it almost impossible to believe that he parades himself every other day as the Princess of Africa.
