James Brown has added acting to the long list of things he has decided to do as a businessman

The crossdresser was picked up by popular actress Destiny Etiko who is excited to have him on her project

In a new update, James shared a moment from one of the scenes with Destiny, and the actress also shared a similar video on her page

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian moviemaker Destiny Etiko is cooking up a new movie project which she is excited about as popular crossdresser James Brown is part of the cast.

James excitedly took to his Instagram page with a clip from one of his scenes with Destiny and other actors on set.

James Brown features in a movie with Destiny Etiko Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser shared a video of one of his moments on set, and from indication, he is the child of a rich man with Destiny as a housemaid.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Who is ready for my acting career @destinyetikoofficial @oluebube.obio"

Watch the clip below:

Destiny is having a field day with James on set, and a video shared on her page showed the crossdresser in his element, entertaining the crew.

"James in action @wf_jamesbrown u won finish us with laughter for this production."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the videos

sahndeee:

"I’ll definitely see this movie "

faithful_nzube:

"James brown don reach this level. Kudos"

pascaline6338:

"Can’t wait for this movie "

iamgift_iweka:

"Omo I can’t wait to watch this movie I Dey reserve all energy to laugh when I go Dey watch am."

alfablessingedebo:

"James brown is on fire "

petermic_:

"I like when dresses like a man"

just_chizzy:

"This film go sweet oo"

janemena:

"I just wan laugh Abeg."

loyal_hairs:

"King and duchess? James abeg oh no be King and duke? You wan answer man and woman at the same time? Answer one thing nah."

pretty_mjay30:

"King of Africa or Queen of Africa who’s turning our queen to king ????"

James Brown changes into a man again, debuts new look with bestie

With a post he shared on social media, James Brown got netizens debating whether he looks better as a man or a woman.

The popular crossdresser in new photos showed off his masculine side of him by rocking a three-piece suit with his equally popular bestie by his side.

A look at James makes it almost impossible to believe that he parades himself every other day as the Princess of Africa.

Source: Legit.ng