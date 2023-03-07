Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself, wowing fans once again

In the new stack of Instagram uploads, the Loaded singer sported a feather headpiece as well as a jock leather jacket

This comes hours after she posted photos of her look at an event abroad in which she rocked some designer pieces

Tiwa Savage is serving her fans 'hot hot' this season, and from the look of things, she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

The award-winning music star posted some new photos of herself in an interesting look not so many fans are familiar with on her.

Photos of Tiwa in pink. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She sported an ostrich feather hat over her blonde bob wig in the photos.

The headpiece is from Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy whose brand has catered to the likes of music legend, Madonna and musician/actress, Janelle Monae.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tiwa's look also comprised a white crop top over a pair of loose-fitting denim pants and paired the look with a pink leather jock jacket from Avirex. The leather jock jacket retails for a whopping N663,000 (£1,195).

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote:

"Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons."

Check out the photos below:

Netizens hail Tiwa Savage

tolubally:

"Here for the slay so breathtakingly beautiful ❤️"

donjazzy:

"Too fly."

_meetfrostyshegs_:

"Tiwa jut Dey enter our eyes this days."

a_mikun.d:

"AFRICA'S BADDEST GIRL."

holar_chase01:

"Keep giving us back to back ❤️"

kamlol_events:

"No 1 African bad girl❤️"

dimeji_williams:

"Is it everyday!! E too choke!!! "

yemi_dvoo:

"Give us time to recover from the previous post now."

africantiwasavage:

"Omo you giving us hot hot."

Tiwa Savage rocks Alexander Mcqueen bag, boots worth over N4.7m in new photos

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has once again wowed her fans with a beautiful stack of new photos.

In the recent Instagram uploads, the singer is seen rocking a black longline blazer over a bralette and a pair of form-fitting shorts.

Sporting a centre-part blond bob wig with some sleek sunshades, she paired the look with a cute mini bag and some knee-high leather boots worth millions of naira.

BBNaija star Bella Okagbue blesses fans with resplendent look as she ushers in March

Just like many others hopeful for blessings yet to come, Bella Okagbue has celebrated the new month of March. And she did so in style.

The 2022 Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to mark the new month in classic Bella style.

The Level Up ex-housemate sported a high braided bun hairstyle with a gorgeous lacey black dress designed by Weizdhurm Franklyn. The dress featured pink and green drape detailing.

Source: Legit.ng