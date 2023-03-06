Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo and Omoni Oboli have unlocked a new level of friendship goals on social media

On his Instagram page, Ekubo shared a video of him and Omoni comparing their similar expensive designer watches

Omoni took it up a notch by showing off the diamond chain on her neck, and Alexx realized they were twinning as well

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Alexx Ekubo and Omoni Oboli are expensive twinning besties, and a video on the actor's page confirmed it.

In the video shared online, Alexx and his friend showed off their expensive watches.

Omoni Oboli and Alexx Ekubo show off their expensive watches Photo credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

With her wrist adorned with expensive bracelets, Omoni revealed where she got the diamond one from and her neckpiece.

Alexx also showed off the diamond chains on his neck, another twinning piece with the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

"@omonioboli stopped by & turns out we have a lot more in common."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

offorkelechi02:

"This kain celebrity love them no dey move me ooo one day e go still happen and we go hear scores."

stainzzy_real:

"That laugh na cover up for her request."

accessoriesqween:

"❤️❤️ she's so beautiful."

veraciousvee:

"My loves❤️❤️❤️❤️Love this friendship. Thank u sis for always checking on our guy."

fprettishady:

"Healthy friendship is a goal."

amaranne_tv:

"Where una dey see this kind husbands that will allow you mingle with other men freely without tambruba shege???"

amyfabric_:

"Alex this you singlet shaaaaa...so womanful."

nicholelegend:

"Twinnem Y'all Cute Or Whateverrrr."

jandg_brand:

"I hope you guys will be ready when the test girl comes oh."

dinie_luchie:

"Twinning on all levels."

jffodi12:

"All I see is fake."

Omoni Oboli arrives polling unit at 6am, says it’s a sin to have PVC and stay at home

Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, decided to exercise her right to vote like many other Nigerian citizens on February 25, 2023.

Note that the Nigerian presidential, senatorial, and house of representatives elections occurred on the same day.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of herself at her polling unit as early as 6am with a few other voters.

Source: Legit.ng