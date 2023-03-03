Porsha Williams was recently in Nigeria for the burial ceremony of her mother-in-law

The American reality TV star who is married to a wealthy US-based Nigerian man got married in a lavish ceremony

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the two outfits she rocked to honour her mother-in-law

Porsha Williams is certainly enjoying her new-found ties to Nigeria and the fashion is certainly one of the reasons.

Photos of Porsha's looks for the burial ceremony. Credit: @porsha4real

Source: Instagram

The American reality TV star accompanied her husband, Simon Guobadia, down to Nigeria for the burial ceremony of his mother and her mother-in-law.

For the event, the reality star sported two different looks, looking like a true Nigerian belle.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Porsha Williams in green ankara look

The curvaceous star came through looking like a million bucks in a beautifully designed green ankara dress.

The look designed by Lagos-based brand, Couture by Tabik featured sheer-infused sleeves with cutout patterns attached to the cuffs.

She paired the look with a plain green gele and some gorgeous earrings.

Look 2: Porsha Williams in stylish white look

For her second look, she rocked a gorgeous white dress with a Queen Anne neckline.

This look which featured a lacey side opening was also created by the same designer and she paired this look with a gold headgear and some coral beads.

