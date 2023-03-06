Fashion student, Isabel MacInnes, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over one of her designs

A video from her fashion show, which saw a model with a huge hanger accessory, surfaced online

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Fashion is art, a fusion we constantly witness on the runway, with numerous eclectic designs on display.

A designer, Isabel MacInnes, recently debuted some of her designs at a fashion show.

Photos of the model with the hanger design on the runway. Credit: @ssense

One of the designs saw a model sporting a black maxi dress with side openings.

More interestingly is the hanger accessory the model is seen carrying.

According to Ssense, the MA Fashion Central Martins fashion student designed a larger-than-life hanger to complement her panel dresses made at her self-designed tables that reduce the standing time required to pattern cut and sew.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to hanger dress

deannavoce:

"These designers are losing it. What's this???"

lauryn.z.o.e:

"When you made a boring dress and try to make it ✨fashion✨"

sluttypuffin:

"I swear to God fashion only thinks about the memes when they put on shows."

wipeoutrxn:

"Can’t even say designers are running out of ideas, they’re literally not using any sense creative thinking with functionality and purpose, even tho most conceptual fashion doesn’t work in the real world, at least they make sense to a degree, not this."

tareenxiha:

"Whats the message???? Whats the idea behind this???? Whats the rediculous inspiration.???"

1ts0nlym0m0:

"I don't know how ppl go to shows and don't start laughing."

dragulah:

"Even the model is embarrassed wearing this."

alishams_design:

"Literally off the rack."

imsodjay:

"I’m convinced the fashion world has run out of creative juice… you know it’s over when there are hangers on the runway…."

trepayx:

"Is this playing or what unnecessary hype God have mercy on fashion designers "

