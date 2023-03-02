A video of how a lady went from rocking dreadlocks to a sleek ponytail has gone viral on social media

In the video, she is see with her dreadlocks packed up in a high ponytail while the rest of her roots stay headed under a wig cap

The end result sees the beautiful lady rocking a sleek hairstyle masking her dreadlocks

There are indeed levels to this thing called hair styling and this story is yet another reminder of this.

A professional hairstylist, @katy_richie, shared a video of how she transformed a clients's looks.

Photos of the hairstyle transformation. Credit: @vybesaunaturel

Source: Instagram

In the video, she showed the process of how she covered up the client's dreadlocks and was able to achieve a sleek ponytail look.

Check out the video below:

Internet users applaud hairstylist's talent

yungdaggerdxckkk:

"yeah that was nice lol."

alytashe_:

"Wowwwww that's AH MAY ZINGGGG "

bastdeluna:

"This is ART! "

NJ ♡:

"I was scared for a sec, buh you ate."

Talitha Jane:

"Hairstylists are magicians."

Nii❣️:

"This is talent."

Kaberaaa:

"I love this."

jadha alexis:

"hairstylist w this amount of talent actually kinda scare me "

