Looking good is good business and for some students of the Edo State University (EDSU), no amount of money is too much or too small.

TikTok page, @edsu_src, which dedicated to information about the varsity, posted a video in which some students shared price details about their hairstyles.

The first lady is seen rocking a water curl wig with the price tag , N355k, attached to it.

A series of ladies in wigs and braids follow with different and similar looks varying in prices.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of prices of student's hairstyles

bhoomiee:

"Thank God I have graduated before the pressure became “werser”. How i for do am?‍♀️"

official_megara:

"That First Lady did they use gun to collect the 300+ from her account bcuz the rest look more 300k than hers."

vanchizzy:

"None of them lied, though. Because the way women hair cost these days ehn, omo e come be like say na low cut wan sure pass. Sapa nice one"

macdozzy_:

"That 7k come fine pass all of them."

blaack__diamondd:

"These braids I’m seeing 8k/7k Shey it’s minus the extensions? Cos haaa! If extensions are inclusive they should give me their plug "

dodoaddict:

"How faith hair of 130k go fine pass ifeoma hair of 355k? Somebody’s definitely lying "

