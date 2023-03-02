A man recently went viral on social media after a video showing how he dyed his hair surfaced online

In the video, he is seen using what appears to be pieces of masking tape to line the edges of his hair and beard

The end result, which sees him with a newly dyed hairstyle, has sparked mixed reactions online

For men, there are many ways to achieve the wavy drip, and it appears that hair dye and tapes do the magic for them.

In a video posted on Instagram by blogger, @vybesaunaturel, a man is seen using masking tape to line his edges and beard sections.

Photos of the man and his viral hairstyle. CreditL @vybesaunaturel

Source: Instagram

By the end of the video, he is seen rocking a heavily dyed hairstyle that does not quite impress people.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to man's dyed hairstyle

beachbumbeauty__:

"I was trying to trust the process."

sheisgorgeous:

"We don't like this...yes WE, I'm speaking for EVERYONE."

beck_is_loved:

"This is what happens when you don’t round out your babies head! It’s grows in the wild and the child grows up to make poor decisions."

karenagodsservant:

"Now go bathe & wash it ALL off ‘cause this ain’t it! ‍♀️"

kimbrly_plus_4_more:

"Sir what if it rains."

shaystarr67:

"Nopity nope."

