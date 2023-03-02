James Brown recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos in which he sported masculine clothes

The popular crossdresser and brand influencer prayed for Nigeria following the 2023 general election

Several internet users who saw the photos have taken to his comment section to share their thoughts

James Brown sure knows how to get the internet buzzing over his style choices.

The popular crossdresser and brand influencer recently took to his Instagram page to share a short prayer for Nigeria following the general elections.

Crossdresser James Brown switches looks. Credit: @ef_jamesbrown

He accompanied the prayer with some new photos of himself looking rather manly.

In the photos, the effeminate star is seen rocking a blonde buzzcut and a creamy gold three-piece suit which he paired with a white shirt and dark gold shoes.

Check the photos out below:

Internet users react to James Brown's latest masculine looks

tii_feeh:

"Stay for one place na."

janelleometere:

"The person that tailored your suit needs to be arrested. Cause what the h€lk is that Lapel and long pants they tailored like that?"

basshirah:

"Even as a guy, you still do girl pose."

enofuchristopher:

"Guy you're confusing us ooo, choose one na."

emelda_payne:

"ls and pls remain as a man. U don't need to be a woman to make money. Your true identity is your real self."

seunlagos:

"No Dey confuse me abeg. Boy or girl pick one."

