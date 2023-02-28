A lady recently got social media buzzing with reactions after a video of her in an ankara dress surfaced online

The video sees her posing for the camera looking rather uncomfortable in the dress which seemed tight

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to express their concerned

They say beauty is pain and for a lady currently trending online has reminded many people so.

In the video reposted by Asoebi Bella, the lady is seen modelling a gorgeously-sewn ankara print dress.

Photos of the lady in ankara. Credit: @karex_signature

Source: Instagram

However, while the dress seemed stylish, the lady in it looked uncomfortable.

As she made a slow spin for the camera, she can be seen placing a hand on her abdomen as though struggling to breathe.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady in ankara dresses

literallyfave:

"Why is she acting like she wants to suffocate lol. Sna.tch it well ooo my sister! "

maria_temitope:

"Can she breath?"

adesawlar:

"I really wanted to like the video. I hope she didn't pass out."

chisaronu1:

"Please breath small doing too much"

legittouch:

"Aunty breathe na "

damii_xoxo:

"Sis don’t sna.tch your life in the process of snatching waist."

self_made_olori1:

"Aaah! Your life is more important than getting snatched o you need to breath my dear."

simplyrossie:

"Breathe baby girl…this life is not that hard✌️"

enayiumanah:

"Corset is Corseting, Aunty can you breath?"

