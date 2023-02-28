There are many stylish clothing options for people who are self-conscious about their tummy bulge

A lack of exercise, hormonal imbalance or other health-related issues that plague women can lead to a big stomach

In this article, Legit.ng has gathered seven important style tips to help keep that bulge hidden

Every lady loves to look good, no matter the nature of their style. However, things like an obvious tummy bulge can get in the way of unlocking your true inner self.

Photos of some plus-size Nigerian celebrities. @toolzo, @lisaomorodion

Source: Instagram

Whether as a result of hormonal imbalance or due to a lack of exercise, if holding in no longer works or waist trainers aren't your thing, it is time for a fashion reboot.

Check them out below:

1. Go for peplums

Peplums are the easiest clothes to hide a big stomach, and it is not hard to see why.

The style is basically an over-the-skirt dress that is attached to another garment around the waist area to help minimize the waist by accentuating the hips.

2. Wrap clothing

These kinds of clothing have a front closure created by wrapping one side across the other and knotting the attached ties that wrap around the back at the waist or with buttons.

This is good for big tummy babes as it further creates a V-shaped neckline and it is a good outfit to flatter your curves.

3. Dress shirts

Going for this type of dress is one of the easiest ways to achieve an effortless yet classy look while hiding your bulge.

The overall silhouette is always crisp, roomy and stands away from the body.

4. Higher waistline

Going for high-rise pants and skirts is perfect if you want to hide your belly.

They smoothen the line from the waist to the hips thus making extra flesh invisible as opposed to low-rise pants.

5. Trim your torso with an open jacket

Framing your belly with a contrasting colour jacket worn open over any shirt, tee, or dress works well to reduce the width of your body right at the waistline from a front view.

6. Maxi dress

Maxi and midi dresses are good if you're looking to hide your bulge.

The point is a camouflage with a major bohemian/romantic twist, and it’s best for those with a fashionista attitude.

7. Wear more prints

Print clothing is another way to hide your bulge. Do not shy away from patterns and prints as it is another way to camouflage your tummy bulge.

It is also another way to inject vibrant colours into your wardrobe.

