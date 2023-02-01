A video of a group of asoebi ladies at a wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media

In the video, the ladies are seen dressed in modest yet fashionable styles as they dance into the event

Many fashion lovers on social media have reacted to the video with many people complimenting them

When it comes to asoebi styles, the Nigerian fashion scene has witnessed a lot of skin-baring styles in the past few years.

However, the modest queens are still keeping it chic and elegant.

Photos of the asoebi ladies. Credit: @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

In a video, the ladies are seen dancing in the event hall where the ceremony is taking place.

As the ladies each show off their best dance moves, their choice of styles also shines in the spotlight.

Each lady is seen rocking a modest yet elegant ensemble that showed little to no skin.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment asoebi ladies in modest styles

Many people pointed out how beautiful the ladies looked despite rocking modest ensembles.

Check out some comments below:

prettydami_ex:

"It’s how the dresses are so decent and beautiful at the same time"

pwettie_ayoke:

"This has to be a Northern wedding can we normalize this dressing back "

similoluwa._:

"It’s their decency for me and slaying as hard"

pwettie_ayoke:

"All covered and beautiful "

petitebeeh_:

"Arewa babes steady showing up decent & gorgeous still "

estherogunro:

"Omg! I spent the whole of last week looking for pretty yet decent styles. I just saw these and I love!"

thetopazbrand:

"all decently dressed… love it"

chaksberry:

"Looking all decent yet very fashionable ❤️"

