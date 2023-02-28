Actress Dayo Amusa received flak over a post she recently shared on Instagram but the movie star is not letting up easily

Amusa during an Instagram live session lampooned naysayers while making it clear that she is no one’s role model

A different portion of the video captured the moment she addressed those who have been trolling the shape of her eyebrows

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Dayo AMusa has been in the news over the past few days following a controversial post she shared on Instagram in light of the 2023 elections.

However, the actress who has received flak online refused to let up as she went live on Instagram again in a bid to set the records straight.

Actress Dayo Amusa shuns trolls on IG live over eyebrows shape. Photo: @dayoamausa

Source: Instagram

A viral portion of Amusa’s live session captured the moment she made it clear that she isn’t a role model that should be looked up to.

The movie star charged fans and supporters to look up to their immediate family members and no one should place her on any moral pedestal.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Amusa also used the opportunity to address trolls who have been making a mockery of the shape of her eyebrows over the past few days.

The actress warned the trolls to let her be, adding that the brows are on her face and as such people shouldn’t be concerned about the shape they carry.

Watch her speak below:

Dayo Amusua's words spark reactions

melanie_a425 said:

"Using generator to be doing live video to support APC ."

adunnioflagos said:

"Generator sound sef fit deaf person and yet you don’t want a good governance."

ebonytina_ said:

"Rest! In Jesus name.. I rebuke every spirit of Yoruba actresses confusion in the air! Break! Break! Break!"

akebaje_o said:

"See as generator noise wan murder me. If Naija good, your Gen no go loud reach like this. I sure say na only fan e Dey carry cause her skin no be like person wey Dey Dey under AC."

honnie________ said:

"Who be the werey wey do that brow wey Dey her face I Dey sure sey she no pay Leave my brow."

chinny_005

"The person who did these eyebrows should be put in jail for life imprisonment!"

tresbodorganics said:

"She needs our body exfoilator to scrub her hands and a good moisturizer or oil that will treat the bleached skin and multiple colors The skin isnt skinning at all."

Iyabo Ojo addresses Dayo Amusa's cryptic IG post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that movie star, Iyabo Ojo, took to social media in response to an indirect shade from colleague Dayo Amusa.

Amusa had blasted people who collected favours from politicians only to call them thugs later.

During her Instagram live, Iyabo noted that Amusa is her friend and was not referring to her because she has never received such favours from MC Oluomo.

Source: Legit.ng