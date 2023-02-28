A video of a wedding guest has wowed many fashion lovers on social media due to the nature of her dress

The beautiful and curvy women rocked a dress with a Queen Anne neckline and side openings

Many people who saw the video complimented her look which they tagged as decent and classy

A beautiful lady has wowed many internet users with her stylish look at a wedding event.

In a video shared by the designer of her dress, @zaynabsaphirng, the lady is seen showing off the impeccable dress.

Photos of the wedding guest. Credit: @zaynabsaphirng

Source: Instagram

The dress featured a Queen Anne neckline with interesting detailing on the side openings of the dress.

The beautiful guest paired the look with a studded neckpiece and some earrings, while sporting a soft glam look.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment wedding guest in classy look

hems_by_mk:

"This is a real definition of go STYLISH or go home "

ah.geey:

"This is really beautiful. Ladies take note. You can be decent and stylish. "

victor.deleosunde:

"Covered up but still serving slay"

richelllll_:

"Beautiful lady in a beautiful dress "

liiyah_grey:

"Very nice and simple "

hollysignatures:

"Elegant beauty!!!"

aimua_idehen:

"So, she's stylish and graceful. A woman doesn't need to show too much skin like a ... or stick out her tongue like a serpent whilst dancing, to get attention."

