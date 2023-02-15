Nigerian singer, Wizkid has been spotted rocking yet another expensive designer jacket

The velvet jacket from luxury fashion brand, Saint Lauren, retails for over a million naira

A short while ago, the Grammy winner rocked a jacket which rapper Roddy Ricch also wore

Wizkid continues to impress fans with his high taste in fashion and this time is bo different.

The singer performed at a recent show dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Photos of Wizkid. Credit: @mufasatundeednut, FWRD

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @mufasatundeednut, the singer sported a velvet jacket which, according to a brief search online, shows that it is a design by Saint Lauren.

According to FWRD, the jacket retails for $3,390 which is about N1,561,298.

Check out the video below:

Fans compliment Wizkid's look

adorable_barbiiee:

"Wizkid Dey dress abeg I mean Nigeria best dressed male artiste."

hawtmoe:

"EVERYTHING Wizzy wears is always expensive."

ewomazrc:

"All I see is hard work and grace "

vida.precious218:

"Big wiz for a reason ❤️man just too good."

jeffryprettypretty:

"The name of the jacket is called, big wiz jacket, because na only big wiz get am "

wes_billion:

"Small body big engine , Machala."

smartwrld042:

"Popsy just dey in his own world. No stress."

Source: Legit.ng