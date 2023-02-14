A photo of a Ghanaian singer identified as Petra has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed feelings

The singer dressed in a distressed ensemble featuring ripped top and a pair of ripped pants

Many people who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look

Many people have been buzzing with hilarious comments after a photo of a Ghanaian singer surfaced online.

Photos of Petra and a model. Credit: @yabaleftonline (Instagram), Hal Bergman Photography

Source: Getty Images

In a post shared by Yabaleft Online, the singer identified as Petra is said to have showed up for the Soundcity Awards dressed in an interesting ensemble.

The look comprised of a ripped crop jacket worn over a ripped white round neck t-shirt and a pair of ripped denim pants.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react with mixed feelings to singer's ripped ensemble

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"Escaped from Yabaleft ‍♀"

oriarkus:

"We shuu nuh lie, we shuu nuh steal. Rags leleyi."

notinyourimagination:

"Maybe she go Dey style for her stylist … this is definitely not made out of love."

uzoukwucynthia:

"Rag day energy".

shine_udoh:

"In Grammy we will accept. In sound city especially by an African we will condemn. We just appreciate outside more."

biglionfashion2023:

"Make ah nor lie, e look like all those okrika jeans and tailor cloth patches."

theolajola:

"Bold, audacious."

Valentine's Day: Queen Naomi Silekunola dazzles in Cardi B-inspired red look for Lovers' Day

It is Valentine's Day, and the stars are celebrating with beautiful striking looks! One such person is Queen Naomi Silekunola whose latest Instagram photos have left fans in awe.

The mother-of-one shared photos rocking a structured draped look with sheer detailing.

The look designed by CEO Luminee shares a striking resemblance with what Cardi B wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"Future husband, dey play!" CeeCee as she slays in red dress for Valentine's Day

Cynthia Nwadiora who is better known as Cee Cee has sent a rather hilarious message to her future husband.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of her dressed in a regal red gown

The long-sleeved dress featured sheer and lace detailing with a luscious tulle flounce making the lower part of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng