Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Cee Cee, has joined many others to celebrate Valentine's Day

The curvaceous top brand influencer draped her beautiful physique in a regal red dress

Earlier on, Queen Naomi also marked the Lover's Day with a beautiful replication of Cardi B's Grammy look

Cynthia Nwadiora who is better known as Cee Cee has sent a rather hilarious message to her future husband.

Photos of CeeCee

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of her dressed in a regal red gown

The long-sleeved dress featured sheer and lace detailing with a luscious tulle flounce making the lower part of the dress.

Sharing the photos, she hilariously captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I get valentine dress , na to find man remain Future husband, dey play!Happy Valentine’s Day my lovers!!"

Check out the post below:

Fans compliment BBNaija CeeCee

vivian_vadoo:

"This best I’ve seen today! ❤️"

hairess_gallery:

"Ceecee with the vengeance."

lamodemag:

"You never disappoints ❤️"

_obaaku_ewurama:

"Happy Valentine my love Future husband no dey play , e dey pack money dey come "

jibrilsado:

"My fave be making every dress on every colour a statement back to back. A very fine geh indeed. ❤️"

Valentine's Day fashion: BBNaija's Beauty, 7 other stars serve style goals in fabulous looks

It is the season of love, and while there are some fashion lovers who have got their Valentine's Day look perfectly curated, there are others who have no idea how to go about it.

Whether it's the dress, shoes, hair or makeup, there is a look just perfect for you.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight looks to draw inspiration from.

Lizzo turn up for award show in outfit similar to Tiwa Savage's 2022 look

Lizzo was among the stars who stepped out for the 43rd edition of the Brit Awards 2023.

The talented singer rocked a metallic ruffle look from London fashion house, Robert Wun.

Interestingly, Tiwa Savage has been spotted in a strikingly similar ensemble from the same brand. The award-winning singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in the 'Golden Phoenix Gown' at The Fashion Awards.

Source: Legit.ng