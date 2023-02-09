Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi who is better known as Tems, rocked a Maygel Coronel cutout dress

The singer was spotted hanging out with stars at the pre-Grammy brunch, dressed in the white fitted dress

Legit.ng takes a look at some interesting details about the look and the designer brand behind it

Tems is the woman of the moment and we can't help but gush over the Nigerian goddess and her beauty.

Real name Temilade Openiyi, the Grammy winner had - before her special award-winning night - attended Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch where she hung out with the likes of Jay Z.

Photos of Tems. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The Free Mind hitmaker draped her jaw-dropping curves in a beautiful cutout dress that shows off her midsection.

The dress which is from the Columbian fashion brand, Maygel Coronel, retails for £480 which is about N268,529, according to Koibirds.

Swipe to see more photos below:

