Popular Nollywood actress, Ivie Okujaye, has made her name for herself as a superb character interpreter

The movie star shot into the limelight after featuring in the Amstel Malta Box Office in 2009

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Okujaye talks about her sense of style and an interesting fact about a character she played

When it comes to fashion and style in Nigeria, there are stars who make audacious and daring choices. Then there are those who like to keep things simple yet, chic and elegant.

Ivie Okujaye undoubtedly belongs in the second category, and a brief trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

Photos of Okujaye. Credit: @ivie_okujaye

Source: Instagram

Ivie Okujaye talks fashion with Legit.ng

The ebony beauty was among the stars in attendance at the premiere of the Real Housewives of Abuja, and she showed up on the red carpet looking ravishing in a black mini dress with tulle sleeves.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, she opened up about her beauty essentials and what fashion means to her.

According to the beautiful star, lip gloss is one item she never goes around without as she hates chapped lips.

And when it comes to her own understanding of fashion, this is what she believes:

"Fashion is what I feel on the inside but brought out to be worn on my outside."

Ivie Okujaye and her journey into Nollywood

After winning the fifth and last edition of the Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) in 2009, Okujaye made her Nollywood debut in the feature film, Alero's Symphony, and it has been quite a journey ever since.

The talented actress has featured in numerous movies and TV series including the popular Africa Magic original crime drama series, Enakhe in which she played the titular role.

Her impeccable interpretation of the role got many fans curious about just how different she really is from the godmother character she played in the crime show.

In her words, Okujaye had this to say:

"On a scale of 1-10, I am about a three when you compare me to the character I played. Enakhe was crazy, I am simple."

On what she expects from the RHOAbuja, she had this to say:

"I expect to be extremely entertained. I know a few of the amazing ladies in it so I know it's definitely going to be drama but at the same time, I'm expecting a depth of realness, and some social issues addressed. When you have powerful women gathered in a room, we have to take advantage to have some very powerful conversations. So, I hope to see that as well as the entertainment factor."

