Yoruba movie actress, Eniola Ajao has taken to social media to celebrate as she turned a year older

The filmstar, on her special day January 21, shared photos and a video of her in five different looks in honour of her new age

In one of the photos, Ajao posed with her lovely twin sister in matching red gowns

For many people, birthdays are special and the perfect opportunity to play dress-up!

And Eniola Ajao surely understood this as she made sure to bring her A-game to her birthday shoot.

Photos of Ajao and her twin sister. Credit: @eniola_ajao

Source: Instagram

The actress who turned a year older on January 21, took to her Instagram to share some breathtaking photos of herself.

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1

While building anticipation for her birthday, Ajao shared photos of herself in a denim ensemble.

The black and grey look featured a ripped pair of pants over a button-down top with ruffle detailings.

Birthday look 2

She posted a glimpse from her birthday shoot in this video and it saw her in a yellow look.

The caped dress featured a bold blue and yellow collar with green underlining.

Birthday look 3

For her third look, she rocked a gorgeous deep cream corset bodice dress.

The look featured winged sleeves with fringe embellishments as well as a bedazlled bodice.

Birthday look 4

Here, she went all out for this celestial shoot and the background did well to bring out the beauty of the look.

Here, she rocked a lovely sheer and white look spotted with pearls all across the outfit.

Birthday look 5

And for the final look, the actress gave fans a double dose of gorgeousness!

Here, she posed with her twin sister, both rocking form-fitting, long-sleeved red dresses with ruffle detailing all across the dress.

