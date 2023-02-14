EbonyLife Films premiered its latest project, A Sunday Affair, on Sunday, February 12

The event saw several Nollywood stars in attendance, each rocking different outfits according to the theme of the night

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eleven Nollywood celebrities showed up for the event

Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Films recently hosted several stars as the premiere for their latest project, A Sunday Affair, took place on Sunday, February 12.

The feature film will launch on Netflix on February 14. ‘A Sunday Affair’ is a thoughtful film about human desire, friendships and sacrifice.

The theme for the event was pyjamas, and the fashionistas channelled their inner style game through nightwear-inspired looks.

Check them out below:

1. Sharon Ooja

The actress brought on a sultry glam to the event, rocking a lace and silk ensemble.

She paired a long robe over a thin-strap bralette and a skirt with a long, side opening.

2. Ini Dima-Okojie

The actress opted for a pink ensemble. She rocked a two-piece outfit in a light pink shade and paired it with fuscia pink shoes and a matching mini bag.

Her culottes were designed with feathers at the hem, giving off a classy vibe.

3. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress and influencer rocked dark multi-coloured print wide-legged pants. She paired this with an orange jacket and a cute purse.

4. Alexx Ekubo

The actor was a smooth operator in this stylish and sleek fit.

He rocked a black two-piece and paired the look with a red longline jacket.

5. Toyin Abraham

The movie star and producer stepped out in all white for the event.

She sported a brown fedora over her white feather-embellished two-piece ensemble.

6. Deyemi Okanlawon

The Blood Sisters actor stepped out for the premiere in an olive green and black robe, giving off the boss vibe.

He posed with a cigar and sported a chain neckpiece.

7. Nse Ikpe Etim

The stellar actress sported a dark green olive silk ensemble and accessorized with some layered necklaces.

She wore her hair in a low bun and was dramatic with her makeup.

8. Mo Abudu

The star of the night, Ebony Studios boss came through in a silk floral look featuring a silk kimono over a onesie and some black stockings.

9. Mofe Damijo

The veteran movie star came through with the big boss energy.

He sported a maroon and black robe with a pair of black pants and some sleek shoes.

10. Bisola

The actress and media personality sported a two-piece ensemble featuring a pair of lace infused pants and a kimono shirt which she wore over a v-neck lace top.

11. Dakore Egbuson-Akande

The veteran star turned up for the event in an oriental print robe which she wore over a metallic fitted dress.

She sported a curly blond pixie haircut and a gold clutch.

