A Sunday Affair: Sharon Ooja, 10 Other Celebrities Step Out For Movie Premiere
- EbonyLife Films premiered its latest project, A Sunday Affair, on Sunday, February 12
- The event saw several Nollywood stars in attendance, each rocking different outfits according to the theme of the night
- In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eleven Nollywood celebrities showed up for the event
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Films recently hosted several stars as the premiere for their latest project, A Sunday Affair, took place on Sunday, February 12.
The feature film will launch on Netflix on February 14. ‘A Sunday Affair’ is a thoughtful film about human desire, friendships and sacrifice.
The theme for the event was pyjamas, and the fashionistas channelled their inner style game through nightwear-inspired looks.
Check them out below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
1. Sharon Ooja
The actress brought on a sultry glam to the event, rocking a lace and silk ensemble.
She paired a long robe over a thin-strap bralette and a skirt with a long, side opening.
2. Ini Dima-Okojie
The actress opted for a pink ensemble. She rocked a two-piece outfit in a light pink shade and paired it with fuscia pink shoes and a matching mini bag.
Her culottes were designed with feathers at the hem, giving off a classy vibe.
3. Lilian Afegbai
The Nollywood actress and influencer rocked dark multi-coloured print wide-legged pants. She paired this with an orange jacket and a cute purse.
4. Alexx Ekubo
The actor was a smooth operator in this stylish and sleek fit.
He rocked a black two-piece and paired the look with a red longline jacket.
5. Toyin Abraham
The movie star and producer stepped out in all white for the event.
She sported a brown fedora over her white feather-embellished two-piece ensemble.
6. Deyemi Okanlawon
The Blood Sisters actor stepped out for the premiere in an olive green and black robe, giving off the boss vibe.
He posed with a cigar and sported a chain neckpiece.
7. Nse Ikpe Etim
The stellar actress sported a dark green olive silk ensemble and accessorized with some layered necklaces.
She wore her hair in a low bun and was dramatic with her makeup.
8. Mo Abudu
The star of the night, Ebony Studios boss came through in a silk floral look featuring a silk kimono over a onesie and some black stockings.
9. Mofe Damijo
The veteran movie star came through with the big boss energy.
He sported a maroon and black robe with a pair of black pants and some sleek shoes.
10. Bisola
The actress and media personality sported a two-piece ensemble featuring a pair of lace infused pants and a kimono shirt which she wore over a v-neck lace top.
11. Dakore Egbuson-Akande
The veteran star turned up for the event in an oriental print robe which she wore over a metallic fitted dress.
She sported a curly blond pixie haircut and a gold clutch.
Sam Smith: Fans compare singer's weird ensemble with Swanky Jerry's similar look
Sam Smith got a lot of fashion lovers scratching their heads after he showed up for the 2023 Brit Awards in a dramatic latex ensemble.
Following this, fashion fans compared the look with that of a Nigerian celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry.
Recall in 2022, the stylist attended the wedding of American reality TV star, Porsha Williams, dressed in an eye-catching black ensemble.
Source: Legit.ng