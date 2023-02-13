Popular Nigerian fashion stylist, Swanky Jerry, recently got social media users talking following an outfit he rocked to an event

The all-black dramatic ensemble is similar in structure to that of Sam Smith's at the recent Brit Awards

Several fashion lovers have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on who rocked it better

Sam Smith got a lot of fashion lovers scratching their heads after he showed up for the 2023 Brit Awards in a dramatic latex ensemble.

Following this, fashion fans took to comparing the look with one Nigerian celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry wore.

Photos of Swanky and Smith. Credit: @swankyjerry, @samsmith

Source: Instagram

Recall in 2022, the stylist attended the wedding of American reality TV star, Porsha Williams, dressed in an eye-catching black ensemble.

The similarities in the structures of both Swanky's look and that of Sam Smith have gotten many people talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the post below:

Sam Smith versus Swanky Jerry: Fashion fans share thoughts

iambisola:

"Swankys❤️❤️"

a.chisom

"No Swanky! No Styling."

olara12:

"Swanky killed it."

regina_drs:

"Swanky did it first."

nonny_vin:

"If I were to rock, None pls but to choose who looks better, Swanky got it for me. I don’t understand the bloated balloons Sam wore."

realjulieozioma:

"These oyibo people go the form but sit don wan please da eye Nigeria designers. But common to comment or like the pictures kwanu no instead tomorrow them go copy person cloth style come da act like say na them do am first."

a4jeazy:

"End time fashion be there laffing the devil is closer to u now than ever before."

shopveba:

"Well, since we have to choose, it will be Swanky."

brown_babe_and_more:

"Definitely not picking any cos what in the iranu is this."

ashabifash:

"‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️I leave them in the hands of the almighty."

dedelushh:

"I guess this is the’ high fashion’ I’d never understand…"

designzaffii:

"This looks evil in my opinion."

Celebrity twin moments: Wizkid and American rapper Roddy Ricch rock N4.3m jacket

Nigerian fashion lovers have been buzzing with reactions over a recent comparison of Wizkid and American rapper, Roddy Ricch.

Recall Legit.ng reported how Wizkid stepped out for an event rocking a designer varsity jacket from Louis Vuitton.

Shortly after his photo went viral, another star, an American rapper, Roddy Ricch was spotted rocking the jacket which retails for N4.3 million (£7,900).

Source: Legit.ng