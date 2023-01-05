Fashion critic Charlie Dior attended the first fashion event of the year in Ghana over the weekend in a beautiful outfit by Quophi Akotuah

The fashion enthusiast's stunning look for the star-studded event has generated many comments on social media

Charlie Dior has shared his candid reviews about top celebrities such as Nana Akua Addo and Sarkodie over the years

Fashion critic Charlie Dior was one of the personalities who graced the 2022 fashion brunch in Ghana over the weekend.

The eloquent television host wore a see-through turtleneck ensemble paired with shiny trousers and black expensive boots.

Fashion critic Charlie Dior looks elegant in these photos. source: @Charlie_dior

Source: UGC

Charlie Dior looked stunning in his flawless makeup, smokey eyes, and black earrings. He completed his looks with a floor-sweeping ruffled cape that made him stand out at the star-studded event.

In his recent interview with Mx24, the style influencer revealed that style icon Nana Akua Addo blocked him on Instagram after he commented on her red-carpet looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Charlie Dior, Nana Akua Addo has set the fashion bar so high for herself and people expect too much from her. Charlie Dior begged the award-winning style icon on live television to unblock him.

Some social media users including Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Victoria Lebene have commented on Charlie Dior's post

victorialebenee:

"Is it snowing in Ghana?"

luxury_bikini_slay:

"We’re burning this outfit."

its_tickles:

"@marison326 and most of us. I’m assuming this same dressing in our celebrities. He would have sucked the hell out of the person. He could have done better tho. We all have opinions isn’t it ? He will come and attack me personally but I don’t care‍♀️"

ncshoesbags:

"You wear this and talk about others own.....You don't fear God."

get.nailed247:

"This is horrible and therefore we are burningggggggghg this look."

too_sweet_love:

"We burning this."

lady_pearlakusika:

"So stunning but I'm burning it with dollars."

paa_kayy:

"Worse outfit of the year."

kwaku_september:

"Enti ey3 f3 , anaa maniso mmoa awu."

Some loyal fans of the fashion critic also commented on Charlie Dior's stunning look

sisterdeborah:

"Oh it was green?! You came FASHIONABLY late ampa! ❤️"

glitteratieent:

"ASSIGNMENT UNDERSTOOD PLUS THE CHERRY ON THE TOP...... GIVE THEM DISCO RENAISSANCE DARLING."

ghana_sexy_babes:

"Jennifer Lopez meets Dianna ross meets Rihanna. Why u all gagging, we bring it to u every time."

hernameis_p:

"Abooozzzigi! This one d3, not Wednesday ooo.. the whole week ankasa kasa."

"She too fine" - Reactions as Tiwa Savage restyles her pixie hairdo in video

Tiwa Savage is currently in Ghana and as always, she took her swag with her.

Currently back to her pixie curl era, the Loaded singer was seen getting a touch-up at a salon in the country.

In the video shared on Instagram by blogger, @codedblog, the singer is seen walking into a salon where an attendant proceeds to work on her curly short hair.

Source: YEN.com.gh