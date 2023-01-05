A video of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage getting her hair done at a salon has surfaced on social media

The singer who is currently in Ghana is seen walking into a salon where a stylist works on her pixie curls

After she was done, Tiwa Savage struck some poses for the camera as she made cute faces

Tiwa Savage is currently in Ghana and as always, she took her swag with her.

Currently back to her pixie curl era, the Loaded singer was seen getting a touch-up at a salon in the country.

Photos of the singer at the salon. Credit: @codedblog

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by blogger, @codedblog, the singer is seen walking into a salon where an attendant proceeds to work on her curly short hair.

The end result sees the ebony beauty smiling and showing off her newly done hairstyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment Tiwa Savage

iam_bigdaf:

"Na who get salon attend to her oh."

chi_buzorrrr:

"She and her son are twins."

house_of_zaza100:

"Omo tiwa too fine Abeg "

evelyn.ere.7:

"Ever young babe pretty tiwa."

maryajator:

"She is Pretty"

monrenykejy:

"She is too beautiful abeg"

"Better than the original" - Lady replicates BBNaija Diane's tulle ankara dress

The movie premiere of Palava saw several Nollywood stars turn up in head-turning ensembles that left fashion lovers impressed.

One such person was Diane Russet and it didn't take long for the style recreations to come in.

The Big Brother Naija reality star had turned up for the premiere in a midi tulle-infused ankara dress with huge puffy sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline.

Lady who wanted Ini Dima-Okojie's stylish fit ends up with funny-looking dress

The year has barely gone anywhere and it appears tailors and online vendors are still out here serving 'breakfasts' to their clients.

Peace Wuraola is the latest to fall victim to fashion disappointment and she has shared her experience online.

The Instagram content creator posted a video in which she shared the dress she wanted and what she received instead. The dress as seen on actress Ini Dima-Okojie is a green knee-length dress with pleated gathers on the sides.

Source: Legit.ng