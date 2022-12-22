Ivy Ifeoma has been on the radar of many Nigerians ever since her relationship with Paul Okoye went public

The fashion and lifestyle blogger recently posted a video of a makeup tutorial for a simple look

Several internet users and fashion lovers reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts about it

Ivy Ifeoma is riding the waves of her newfound fame following the news of her relationship with Paul Okoye of Psquare.

The 22-year-old who is a fashion and lifestyle blogger posted a video in which she shared how to achieve a simple look using makeup.

Photos of Ifeoma doing her makeup.



In the video, Ifeoma is seen showing a step-by-step process of applying her makeup products ranging from foundation to highlighter, brows and lip gloss.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to makeup tutorial of Paul Okoye's girlfriend

johnjoker__:

"All this paint is going simple ..women Dey try abeg."

bloomingbernies:

"This isn’t simple now."

karenated:

"She’s too pretty. Y’all stop with the hate comments, she’s just caught up in a web. Allow her enjoy her relationship biko. The Anita sef Kuku get white man so make una rest."

marcusbekky:

"She fine on her own with makeups on."

missoyebola:

"This no be simple , wetin MUA wan do again"

amansaparts:

"Just for only one face. Haaaaaaaaaaaaa women dey try ooooooh."

_m.a.k.k.y:

"I love the makeup so subtle. In makeup a little goes a long way."

