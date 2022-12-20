A video of a hairstylist showing how she achieved a frontal cornrow hairstyle for a client has gone viral on social media

In the trending clip, the customer who suffers from a major loss of front hair ends up having the area covered

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many internet users sharing their thoughts on it

When it comes to achieving certain looks, nothing is impossible for some hairstylists.

A case in point can be seen in a video currently making waves on social media.

Photos of the client during and after the hairstyle was completed. Credit: @mjbeautysalon1 (TikTok)

Source: UGC

In the video, a bandage appears to have been glued to the front part of her hair line which lacked any hair.

Then, some hair attachments are added and the end result sees the woman with cornrows.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

amandajissih:

"Creative though but that 3rd main land bridge needs extension to the bk."

switgal___official:

"Funny enough this is creative for them as them no get money to buy them improviseme I like it o."

e_s_t_a_29:

"I love the creativity though."

iamosahen:

"Very creative , they had to improvise."

veekayhairlounge:

"Mummy don lay baby hair.. anything else way una Dey talk Na una sabi oo."

kristabel_godwin:

"She actually try."

sharliezy:

"Omo the hair dresser did well,people Sabi something o."

toffee_wealth:

"For this hair dresser mind now she suppose dey drag award with burna boy cux she be giant of Africa."

dasilverbeauty:

"That’s how is was done before oyibo give us frontal."

theinfantstore:

"It would have made more sense if it was weavon fixed and the scalp isn’t showing, no one will know to be honest, she tried jare"

Bold lady shows off her figure in form-fitted ruched dress, internet users in awe of her confidence

If you've ever felt like you needed to fit into society's idea of beauty before feeling good about yourself then this story is for you.

A video currently making the rounds on social media is proof that happiness and self-love come from within.

In the video, a lady is seen showing off her look and - telling from her facial expression - feeling proud about it too.

Source: Legit.ng