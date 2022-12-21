Nigerian celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi Wellington and Bany W, recently got social media users gushing with love

The beautiful couple shared a video in which they both rocked colour-coordinating outfits

Severals fans of the celebrity couple have taken to the comment section to shower them with compliments

Asides making music and movies, Adesua Etomi and Banky W have proven to be bosses when it comes to their fashion game as well.

The couple recently posted a video in which they both looked stunning in matching colours.

Photos of the clebrity couple. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Adesua showed off her admirable legs in a green ankara print mini skirt with a white shirt tucked into the skirt. She finished off the look with a green gele headgear and a pair of clear glass heels.

Her hubby, Banky, looked dapper in a green dashiki top over a pair of multi-toned striped green pants.

He rocked a black cap and finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment Adesua and Banky W

judith_efobi:

"Too gorgeous! Lord!!"

queen_kateelfrida:

"Omoh best picture on the internet today."

saintinamira9912:

"Susu be serving legs for days!!"

stannze:

"Pepper us ooooo."

haroldamenyah:

"It’s giving Bonny&Clyde ❤️"

giftycandi:

"Na today this single Life pain me."

