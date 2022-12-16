Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Bella Okagbue, has left her fans in awe of her beauty

The Level Up star recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos in which she rocked a pink look

Recall a while ago, she took to her Instastory to share a photo of the designer back she received from Sheggz

Bella Okagbue is undoubtedly living her best life and it shows in her Instagram posts.

The petite Big Brother Naija star has over the past months proven to be a lover of fashion and style.

Photos of Bella in a white, and in a pink dress. Credit: @bellaokagbue

She recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos in which she glowed in a pink look.

The mini dress heavily embellished with pink feathers featured a crisscross thin strap design with a hemline that stopped mid-thigh, showing off her flawless skin.

She paired the look with some pink sandals and rocked a soft glam makeup look.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"I’m the girl who wears pink, you must be the other girl "

Swipe to see more photos below:

BBNaija fans compliment Bella's feather dress look

gossipgirlgngofficial:

"Baby girl 4life! ❤️"

racheledwardsofficial:

"Pretty "

thedotunoloniyo:

"Too fine big Bella"

ugegbe1:

"My girl,The pink lady"

shellalover_s:

"Pretty babe ❤️"

