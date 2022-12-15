Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, appears to have moved on from her relationship with Burna Boy going by her recent post

The music star, who just clocked a year older, showed off the flower bouquet and gifts she received from her new man

The video got a number of Nigerians on social media talking as they had mixed reactions to her post

Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, recently revealed on social media, on her birthday, that she now has a new man.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star who celebrated her birthday on December 14, 2022, showed off how her new boyfriend made it a special one.

The rapper made it clear that her ex-boo, Burna Boy, is in her past seeing as she gushed over her new man’s birthday presents to her.

Stefflon Don flaunts flowers her new man gave her on her birthday. Photos: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

In the video, Stefflon showed off the rose petals scattered around the floor as well as huge flower bouquets that her man surprised her with.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not only that, there were also gift boxes of designer items arranged neatly in the room and the rapper made sure to let fans know they were from her man.

She simply captioned the video with “Him”.

See the heartwarming clip below:

Fans react as Burna Boy’s ex-bae, Stefflon Don shares birthday gifts she got from her new man

Seeing as Stefflon Don became a favourite of Nigerians over her relationship with Burna Boy, a number of them reacted to the news that she now has a new man.

They shared their thoughts on how her new boo celebrated her on her birthday. Read some of their comments below:

woodsworthinterior:

"The only thing on my mind is ‘who is going to clean up’??"

a28byaisha:

"So concerned about the cleaner go girl"

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Breakfast doesn’t last forever ! Happy for her… Enjoy "

quiscious_piece:

"B like wetin she do herself to pain burna "

anna_staciaa:

"From Steffllon to Don "

evelyn____xx:

"Na to say bye bye o "

vitamin_tomi:

"Now now another man and since …I am still single "

zuma_idris:

"Abi she gift herself self love ❤️ is key regardless!!!!!!"

Burna Boy wonders about the essence of life

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently got people talking with his philosophical post on the meaning of life.

Taking to his official Instagram page, via his stories, the Grammy-winning artiste shared his deep thoughts about life.

According to him, he sometimes feels like everybody in the world is just living in some kind of video game or computer simulation.

Source: Legit.ng