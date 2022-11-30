Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Bella Okagbue, recently got her fans excited following a recent Instagram post

The Level Up star posted a photo of a new Gucci bag on her Instastory which came as a surprise to her

Many people who saw the post believed the gift came from her boo and fellow ex-housemate, Sheggz

It appears that Biggie's Mr and Mrs Ikoyi are growing strong, and their fans are totally here for it.

Bella recently took to her Instagram account to remind fans that she is getting that princess treatment she talked about during her time in the house.

The BBNaija Level Up finalist shared a photo of a new Gucci bag which she revealed was a surprise gift - worth N595,598 ($1,815 CAD) according to Ssense.

According to her, she returned to her hotel room to meet a surprise.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to Bella's gift

Many people who saw the gift believed it came from Sheggz, Bella's boo and fellow ex-housemate.

Check out some comments below:

felicia_2083:

"Sheggz teach them what love is all about bad belly people take your eyes off them or else you will go blind Ijn Amen❤️❤️❤️"

nozipho.nozzy.73744:

'Dos who are single in dis vacation sleep well maybe next tym."

nabelles_perfumery:

"Wahala for who single ooo."

_shapes_empire:

"Twitter almost made me believe sheggz is broke Man is ordering $1500 bag for his babe."

sommybabyy:

"Na today this single life pain me."

spicekluxuryadd_14:

"Big Bella for a reason ❤️❤️ Big Shegz Oshey ❤️"

