Legit readers recently voted in droves for their favourite best-dressed female Nigerian celebrities

In the category were Toke Makinwa, Osas Ighodaro, Nancy Isime and BBNaija star, Liquorose

The 2021 Shine Ya Eyes star got the most votes, with Makinwa coming behind with the least vote

When it comes to fashion and style, Nigerian celebrities own the spotlight in Africa and a brief trip to social media proves this to be true.

For the year 2022, female celebrities rocked some iconic looks, making sure to keep their fans entertained and impressed with their sense of style.

Photos of some best-dressed celebrities. Credit: @liquorose, @nancyisime, @tokemakinwa, @osasighodaro

As the year comes to an end, Legit.ng decided to find out from readers who they thought was the most stylish female celebrity.

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, Nollywood actresses, Osas Ighodaro and Nancy Isime, and BBNaija star, Liquorose were put up in the best-dressed category.

On Twitter, Liquorose emerged as the winner with 51.9% of the votes. Osas came second with 22.1% of the votes.

See the post below:

On Facebook, Liquorose led with the most comments in her favour. However, there were a couple of people who believed Toke was the most stylish of 2022.

Many people who voted for Liquorose cited her ability to slay in both tomboyish and girlie looks as their reason.

Check out some comments below:

Suzzu White:

"Liquorose the fashion icon only her can slay in tomboy and girly outfits effortlessly she Rocks."

Anyanwu Endaline:

"I for chose Osas but Liquor my baby dey jare... Liquor na rose tom grily"

Ifunanya Favour:

"Liquorose abeg the babe Sabi tomboy, girly name it she will rock it perfectly well."

Rita Aku Egejuru:

"Liquorose wins, she's good as a guy on outfit n girls outfit too."

Layner Krit:

"Liquorose❤she makes sure she kills every outfit regardlessof the gender. She outshines every style. She is the queen actually the goddess of fashion."

Maah Shella Tidings:

"Liquorose because she wear both male and female perfectly she is a whole rounder."

