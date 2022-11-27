Another video of Davido at his uncle's inaugural ceremony has gone viral on social media

The video shows the singer sitting with his uncle with his hand on his cheek, exposing the rings on his fingers

The jewellery spotted on his ring finger has contributed to the speculation about the singer being married to Chioma

Davido is currently the topic of discussion on social media following his first public appearance since the tragic death of his son with Chioma, Ifeanyi.

The singer is currently in Osun state for the inauguration of his uncle and governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, as the state's next governor.

In one of the videos, the singer is captured sitting with his uncle, with his hand placed on his cheek.

However, a ring spotted on his wedding finger seems to have caught the attention of many people.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to ring on Davido's finger

Many fans who saw the video expressed excitement as they believed it was confirmation of the singer's secret wedding to Chioma.

Check out some comments below:

official_pinkicy:

"Yes they are married and their marriage will last forever."

ijeoma_mbaisee1:

"U people should stay away from their marriage ..allow them drink water drop cup."

pharmacist_tunde:

"At last,davido truly loves this woman."

sophiepaulberry:

"An amazing man ! He’s the real definition he of “family is everything !"

estrella_2390:

"Oko iyawo see ring "

regal__rose:

"It’s the ring that is you people’s problem not that he’s doing well"

empress_kossy_:

"This made my day already "

__lifeofbella:

"Yasssssssss it’s official."

more_of_stefannie:

"Awww thank you Jesus."

Davido: Watch beautiful moment singer's father asked after Chioma in trending video

In one of the videos which has surfaced online, the singer poses for some pictures with his father.

While posing for the photos, the father proceeds to ask with concern about the whereabouts of Chioma to which Davido gives an inaudible response.

The fact that Davido's father asked after Chioma seems to have melted many hearts online as they believe it showed the family's love and acceptance of Chioma into their family.

