Pink and orange were the dominant colours for some asoebi ladies as they showed up in their glamorous outfits for a wedding

Their styles were simple and classy and covered their bodies to a great extent, which left much to the imagination

They combined their attire with 'geles' and made an entrance to the wedding venue in a manner that excited many

Some asoebi ladies took their fashion games seriously as they turned up for a wedding.

The beautiful ladies looked lovely in their outfits and were grouped into two categories. While some ladies wore pink, another set rocked orange dresses.

Asoebi ladies rock lovely outfits at a wedding. Image credit: @sproutaffair

Source: Instagram

Their outfits had different patterns that ranged from off-shoulder, one-hand, to two-hand styles, and they all looked fabulous in them.

They added more glamour to their attire with their gold earrings and makeup, which made them a cynosure of eyes at the event.

With smiles on their faces, they entered the venue as they moved to the rhythm of music.

See the video of the asoebi ladies' outfits below:

Reactions to asoebi ladies' outfit

Some netizens have reacted to the attire of the asoebi ladies. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@therealsusan___:

"Nothing beats being classy and clean ladies."

@ifyfashionandacademy:

"This is what we call classy and decent."

@rentalsbymagna:

"They came correct."

@cinematicsng:

"The pink ladies."

@aidonojie:

"This is lovely."

@mataniazfabrics:

"Pink ladies."

