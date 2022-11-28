Top Nigerian singer, Davido and Chioma, are once again in the news after they appeared in public for the first time following Ifeanyi’s death

New photos made the rounds online of the celebrity couple sporting wedding rings on their fingers

In the snaps, Chioma was seen with Davido and her in-laws and netizens gushed over the couple

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and his partner, Chioma, are in the news again for good reasons.

The celebrity couple recently made their first public appearance at the singer’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s Osun state governorship inauguration, after the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

New official photos from the event were shared online and fans were quick to notice the wedding rings on Davido and Chioma’s fingers.

Nigerians react to new photos of Davido's Chioma with her in-laws. Photos: @oladaniel

In the snaps, Chioma was seen with Davido as well as some of her in-laws from the Adeleke family.

Swipe to see the heartwarming photos below:

Nigerians gush over photos of Chioma with Davido and her in-laws

Not long after the photos spread on social media, many Nigerians expressed their joy for the couple. A lot of prayers and well-wishes poured in for them as some people even guessed that Chioma might even already be pregnant.

Read some of their comment below:

the_ queen_in_the capital:

“Our wife see ur fine ring ”

cynthiachinny_fabrics:

“AWwww my babies are finally married what God cannot do does not exist.. Thank you Jesus & i love the smiles on her face.”

tessyfabricsand_clothing:

“Mrs chioma Adeleke”

pretty__lyn:

“It's sealed 4ever”

zendaya31_:

“I pray for twins, a boy and a girl Amen and so shall it be for them and for those seeking for fruits of the womb.”

trimnfitdietcoffeeng:

“This swearing in came at the right time. We really needed to see David and Chioma. Like there's this calm in my spirit just seeing them, let alone seeing their beautiful smiles. It's just so funny how you don't even know how badly something about people you don't even know affects you. Thank you Jesus!!!”

ruthileekobe:

“Awww & see my cuties David and cute Chioma God's glory is risen upon you two and you shall both be called blessed again and again, your smiles will last till infinity and your joy shall be full, what the enemy meant for evil has been turned around in Jesus name.”

browniwales:

“Mr and Mrs David Adeleke. God is good.”

anitaamistaa:

“Happy for them, his family truly loves her.”

ammyy_x:

“See me smiling like we're related. Gosh I love them.”

Davido's smile at 2nd public appearance gets fans talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to cause an online buzz over his appearance in public after his son, Ifeanyi’s death.

Davido made his first appearance at his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration as Osun state governor. In a new development, he was also spotted a day later at another political event in support of his uncle.

In the viral clip, the singer was seen sporting his signature bright smile but a number of netizens did not seem to be buying it.

