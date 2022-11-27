Follow Davido's first public appearance since losing his son, Ifeanyi, more videos have surfaced online

In one of the trending clips, the singer is seen posing for some pictures alongside his father

The clip captures the moment the father asks about the whereabouts of Chioma to which Davido responds

The 30 BG gang and many well-wishers were ecstatic after a video of Davido out in public for the first time in months surfaced online.

The singer is currently in Osun state for the inauguration of his uncle and governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke as the next governor of the state.

In one of the videos which has surfaced online, the singer poses for some pictures with his father.

While posing for the photos, the father proceeds to ask with concern about the whereabouts of Chioma to which Davido gives an inaudible response.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react toent trending video of Davido

The fact that Davido's father asked after Chioma seems to have melted many hearts online as they believe it showed the family's love and acceptance of Chioma into their family.

victoriah9447:

"Awwww, Davido's dad just asked "Where is Chioma.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

05nmoka:

"Is where is Chioma for me dey all accepted her already "

sonia467438:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy married life to chioma and Davido ❤️ see Davido wedding ring o❤️"

mzz_yaa_reggie:

"They love chioma."

bestbyjessica:

"Standing strong! This is so beautiful to watch."

dammy_dimple_:

"I wish I can like this video more than once"

This is the first public appearance the singer is making since the tragic death of his son with Chioma.

