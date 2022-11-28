Popular Nigerian-born UK clergyman Pastor Tobi recently trended online after a video of him talking with Davido during his first public appearance since the passing of Ifeanyi went viral

In the trending clips of the clergyman, he could be heard and seen talking to Davido during his uncle's governorship inauguration party in Osun state

Pastor Tobi, after ending his call with the DMW boss, was also heard saying to the camera that he should be at the inauguration service

Nigerian-born UK-based clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega recently sparked reactions online after he shared a video online of himself and Davido during the singer's first public appearance since the passing of his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The pair could be seen talking as Davido told Pastor Tobi to tune in to Channels TV for live updates from the Osun state governorship inauguration.

Nigerian-born UK clergyman stirs reactions online with a video of him and Davido talking during the Osun state governorship inauguration. Photo credit: @tobiadegboyega_/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tobi, who had cancelled his birthday celebration to honour Ifeanyi's death before later going on with it, is a tremendous friend and supporter of Davido.

In another of the different clips that the clergyman shared on his page after dropping his call with Davido, he could be heard saying to the camera that he should be in Nigeria at the moment, especially at this time of the year when London is usually very cold.

See the viral video of Pastor Tobi talking with Davido during the Osun swearing-in below:

See how netizens reacted to Pastor Tobi's while talking to Davido during his uncle's governorship inauguration:

@kemiolotu:

"Pastor, please keep somethings private… this guy is trying to leave a private life now."

@jenny_ilo:

"I love the way pastor Tobi loves Davido."

@pearllyndah:

"Pastor wants to go for inauguration instead of preaching in church."

kenni_fizzle:

"Religion is all about love and Here’s a pastor showing love and y”all hating.. I love how this pastor loves Davido.. That a what God wants."

@bobdrizzy:

"Dem tie you down say mk you no go Nigeria? No b u use your leg enter plane?"

@ezekiel_imma:

"This kind pastor no go fit deliver person from strong spiritual problem hold am."

@nonso_ikenna:

"All this 2 finger in the eye sign from pastor and governor."

@da_fit_clothings:

"Make dem comot pastors for this guy name abeg."

Source: Legit.ng