American pop queen, Beyonce, has, for several decades, wowed fans with her musical talent as well as her sense of style

In Nigeria, several stars have, at one point or the other, paid homage to the Renaissance music star

Big Brother Naija star, Beauty Tukura, recently recreated one of Beyonce's looks as part of her birthday shoot.

Interestingly, the ex-beauty queen isn't the first to honour the American pop queen.

From Regina Daniels to Liquorose, these stars have proven to be lovers of everything Beyonce.

Check them out below:

1. Beauty Tukura X Beyonce

The level Up star/ex-beauty queen posed for some shots in a burlesque-themed ensemble heavily inspired by American pop queen, Beyonce.

She sported a heavily bedazzled bodysuit blinged out with silver stones. She paired the look with net gloves and pantyhose.

She had a mask as well as a black fringed hat on.

The look was gotten from Beyonce's 2021 shoot, which saw her draped in a designer ensemble

2. Nengi X Beyonce

The reality star shared photos of herself rocking a lace mini dress, posing on a blue couch.

In the photos, she is seen in a pair of black pumps from her shoe line.

Interestingly, the inspiration for her stunning photoshoot came from American singer, Beyonce's Vogue issue.

In 2020, the Black is King songbird struck a similar pose in a similar look for Vogue in an interview where she talks about how she tackled 2020.

3. Chichi X Beyonce

Chichi attended Pepsi's party dressed in a silver and black mini dress, which was heavily inspired by Beyonce.

A short while ago, Beyonce stepped out in a silver dress paired with a corsetted top that cinched her at the waist and enhanced her cleavage. The singer’s outfit was filled with sparkling jewels and with strings of diamonds.

4. Regina Daniel X Beyonce

The billionaire wife had earlier shared photos sporting a shimmery gold maxi dress that flattered her feminine silhouette.

She took things up a notch in her next look by donning a dramatic high-collar gold dress.

She paired the look with some fishnets and black pumps while sporting a black pixie cut.

Here, Beyonce donned a coat embroidered with sequins, crystal-mesh, vintage jewels, Swarovski rhinestones, and gold-plated and rhinestone earrings.

5. Liquorose X Beyonce

A while ago, Liquorose posed for some shots rocking a bedazzled blazer over a see-through tulle skirt.

She wore her hair in a high bun and rocked a glossy look. For her feet, she wore some silver sandals.

Beyonce wore a detailed Alexander McQueen tuxedo-style dress with a crystal embroidered skirt. She paired the glittering ensemble with pin-heel sandals, an embellished clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

Beyonce continues to serve major style inspirations for fans to copy!

