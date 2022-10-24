Big Brother Naija star, Beauty Tukura, turned 25 recently and threw a birthday bash to celebrate

Several stars were in attendance, each dressed in glamorous ensembles for the event

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the eye-catching ensembles rocked by some female guests

Beauty Tukura shut down the weekend with her glamourous 25th birthday bash which had numerous stars in attendance.

From regal long-trained dresses to feather accents and bedazzled numbers, it was clear to see that the birthday guests brought their fashion A-game.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights seven looks from the star-studded party that got social media users buzzing with reactions.

Check them out below:

1. Beauty Tukura

The Level Up star/ex-beauty queen made sure to keep the spotlight on her at her birthday bash.

She dazzled in a floor-length dress with feather sleeves and an exposed corset bodice. Her makeup was also on point.

2. Mercy Eke

The 2019 BBNaija winner was a gorgeous sight to behold in a black tulle dress.

She slayed in a dress that featured one off-shoulder sleeve and a form-fittedness which gave way to a regal floor flounce.

3. Idia Aisien

The fast-rising Nollywood actress came through shining in a green ensemble. The gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and off-shoulder sleeves.

The look was made with see-through fabric and she paired it with an eye mask.

4. Diane Russet

The ebony beauty was a vision in white, coming through in this ruffle number.

The dress featured a side opening with a ruffle hemline and an elaborate beaded neckpiece.

5. Modella

The gorgeous reality TV star and budding actress came through in a feathered number with a thigh-high opening.

She paired the look with a lacey eye mask.

6. Liquorose

The Shine Ya Eyes star dazzled in a red dress. The look featured a bedazzled bustline, puffy sleeves and a thigh-high opening in the front.

She rocked a high bun blonde hairdo that complemented the entire look.

7. Doyin

The Level Up star and Beauty's bestie was a sight to behold in this silver and red dress.

The reality TV star made a daring fashion statement in this half-ball gown, half-bodysuit design.

It goes without saying that Beauty will have a tough time picking the best-dressed guest!

