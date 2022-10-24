Temi Otedola has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos rocking a denim look

The photos saw the billionaire daughter and fashion influencer donning a bralette underneath a jacket and a short skirt

The budding actress has been in the red hair face rocking different hairstyles effortlessly

The third daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola, is one lady who knows how to rock fabulous ensembles.

Photos of the billionaire daughter. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

While her style mostly sees her keeping things covered, every once in a while, Temi turns up the heat in daring looks.

She recently took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself in a denim ensemble.

In the photos, Temi is seen posing in a seat, dressed in a bralette worn underneath a sleeveless jacket and then a long-sleeved jacket.

She paired the look with a pleated mini skirt, adorning her kinky-texture, red hair with beads.

Swipe to see more of the beautiful photos below:

Source: Legit.ng