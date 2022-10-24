Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, was recently in Canada on an event hosting job that saw her slaying in different attires

The movie star/businesswoman took to her Instagram page to share videos of all five dresses rocked for the event

From ankara to tie/dye, the queen of fabulous looks made sure to come correct with the help of Toyin Lawani

If there is one thing Iyabo Ojo always gets right, it is definitely her ability to slay perfectly in eye-popping African styles.

Just recently, the Nollywood actress/businesswoman took up a hosting job in Canada and made sure to come correct.

Iyabo Ojo slayed in her African attires. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

She blessed her fans online with updates on all five looks rocked for the event. With three looks designed and styled by top designer, Toyin Lawani, best believe she slayed perfectly.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Iyabo Ojo in ankara/tulle

For her first look, she donned an off-shoulder ankara dress with tulle features.

The layered tulle, which was black in colour, served as an overskirt and she rocked a high bun hairstyle.

Look 2: Iyabo Ojo in kente dress

For her second look, she paid homage to the Ghanaian culture as she rocked a lace-infused kente dress.

The corset bodice dress flattered her curves and she accessorised with multiple layers of coral beads.

Look 3: Iyabo Ojo in adire

She stepped out in a burst of colours wearing a colourful adire dress with a structured peplum design.

The look featured puffy pink off-shoulder sleeves and she ditched the high bun for an afro hairstyle.

Look 4: Iyabo Ojo in mixed print

The actress sure served looks at the event! She once again switched her hairstyle, opting for a lace frontal red wig in a center part style.

For her dress, she donned a corset bodice mermaid dress in mixed prints that resembled another type of tie/dye fabric.

Look 5: Iyabo Ojo in ankara jumpsuit

She went hard for the 'African queen' theme for this look. The jumpsuit featured caped sleeves that fell all the way to the floor.

The jumpsuit outfit saw the actress rocking a black corset over it.

Iyabo Ojo made sure to slay all five looks!

