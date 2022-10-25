The modern-day bride's first option for traditional wedding ceremonies is almost always asoke and lace designs

Available in rich colours and elegant shades, the asoke fabric has proven to deliver wedding looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven bridal looks that are perfect for fashionista brides

The era of asoke for traditional wedding brides is upon us and from the look of things, it is going to be around for a long time.

With the likes of Deola Sagoe bringing a modern twist to the age-old asoke fabric designs, it comes as no surprise just how many brides are jumping on the trend.

Brides in asoke dresses. Credit: @hajjewels_houseofstyle, @mazellebridal, @sheyeoladejo

Source: Instagram

If you're an intending bride who is a big fan of asoke dresses, then you're in luck!

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of seven different asoke looks that are perfect for fashion lovers to get married in.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check them out below:

Look 1: Blue asoke dress

Here, this bride put her lovely lady curves on display in this stunning blue design.

The look featured lace and sheer sleeves with a Queen Anne neckline as well as a corset bodice.

Look 2: Dramatic green asoke look

Talk about an extra bride! This gorgeous lady donned an emerald green look with puffy shoulders and long sleeves.

The sweetheart neckline dress featured a corset bodice and a beautifully draped skirt that flattered her curves.

Look 3: Gold asoke design

Yassine Sheriff was a dazzling bride in a gold look put together by the one and only Deola Sagoe.

The look featured a Queen Anne neckline with long puffy sleeves and sparsely covered in floral designs.

Look 4: Pink asoke bridal ensemble

You can never go wrong with pink, and this bride here is proof!

She kept thing simple yet classic in this modern take on the iro and buba style with a cutout hemline.

Look 5: Stylish asoke dress in peach

This is the definition of peach perfect, and we are loving how this bride slayed the look.

Here, we see a bride in double-layered lace-infused sleeves and a fitted dress that clung to her body.

Look 6: Stunning wite asoke dress

We love a bit of drama every once in a while, and this bride made sure to deliver1

She slayed in this double-sleeved dress with lace-infused designs around the neckline and the sleeves.

Look 7: Pretty in cream

MI's bride was a vision in this perfectly designed asoke dress.

The look with the Queen Anne neckline and the gold embroidery had Eniola Mafe looking exceptionally elegant!

These styles will definitely have you looking your best on that special day.

Ankara styles for fashionistas: 10 looks that will help up your fashion game

Tired of rocking lace dresses for owambe functions or even church?

If the answer is yes then you're in luck. More often than note, people tend to forget just how stunning ankara prints - when sewn right - can look.

From fitted dresses to thigh-high openings featured in floor-length numbers, the list of ways to style your ankara is endless. In this article, Legit.ng has curated a list of ten looks to draw inspiration from.

Source: Legit.ng