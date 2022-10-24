Over the weekend, several ladies turned up in style for various owambe functions

From thigh-high openings to corset bodices, these fashion baddies made sure to bring their fashion A-game

In this article, Legit.ng highlights nine beautiful and regal looks that are perfect choices for recreations

One thing about owambe parties is that the fashionistas will always make sure to slay in style.

As is the case with weekends, a lot of ladies stepped out in their newly-sewn dresses for owambe functions.

Photos of some asoebi styles. Credit: @folaranmihawa, @mimundochacha, @sodotun, @omotolaaa

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit. ng takers a look at how nine ladies slayed.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Gorgeous white and green asoebi

This lady redefined class and elegance in this Queen Anne neckline dress.

The look featured bell sleeves and an embroidered bodice. She paired the look with a striped green gele and an olive green clutch.

Look 2: Elizabeth Jack-Rich in green asoebi

This look is for the bougie babes who are big on stylish looks that are also modest.

Here, the ivory beauty dazzles in a fitted green dress with black lace sleeves and a Queen Anne neckline as well.

Look 3: Pretty lady in blue asoebi

This turquoise blue look is unarguably eye-catching!

The look featured a sheer illusion plunging neckline with a corset bodice that hugged her lady curves.

Look 4: Lady in green lace jumpsuit

This beautiful diva came through in her own style, deviating from the regular gown choices for asoebi.

She rocked a strapless form-fitting jumpsuits that flattered her curves.

Look 5: Strapless asoebi dress

This lady kept things simple yet flirty in this gorgeous ensemble.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a mini dress lining, giving off a subtle mini dress illusion.

Look 6: Double-strap cream asoebi dress

This one-sided double strap neckline is another flirty look for fashion lovers.

Like many others, this cream dress featured a corset bodice and was paired with a deep purple gele.

Look 7: Lovely pink asoebi style

Pretty girls wear pink and this here is another perfect example of why this is true.

Everything from her elegantly styled gele to her mono strap sweetheart neckline dress and the thigh-high opening spelled perfection!

Look 8: Brown and gold asoebi

For the fashion baddies big on showing skin, this is a look for them.

The illusion mono strap dress featured a lowcut sweetheart neckline and a draping around the hips.

She paired the look with a green gele and interestingly, it worked pretty well together.

Look 9: Ankara asoebi style

This lady came through in a burst of colours and it is beautiful to see!

She rocked a lace-infused ankara dress designed in a mermaid style, and paired the look with a red gele.

These are some beautiful styles to recreate

