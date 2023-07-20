A video of a fashionista in a gorgeous corset look has gone viral on social media

In the video, the lady is seen sporting a Queen Anne neckline dress with long lacey sleeves

In other news, a beautiful asoebi lady went viral in a video which saw her struggling to eat in a tight ankara corset dress

Corset styles continue to dominate the Nigerian fashion scene as more women effortlessly slay in them.

The video of the fashionista in the corset look has gone viral Credit: @ms.lokengo

Source: Instagram

One lady went viral on social media in a video which showed her flaunting her beautiful curves in a blue ensemble,

The dress which featured a fitted corset bodice, had regal long sleeves and a Queen Anne neckline.

The look had the belle @ms.lokengo looking snatched with a small waistline.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of the lady in corset style

kobekglow:

"Breathing is overrated."

mz_lizzy7:

"So without a corset..tailors can’t make fine dresses?"

the.oyintarie:

"Let’s not lie, the corset may be suffocating but it’s so fine."

tfm.digital.initiative:

"The beauty is beauting."

rafiatbisodun:

"Who dey breath she looks good."

estherbamisebi:

"She chokest but she fine."

sleemtomi:

"What waist?!"

