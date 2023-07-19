A video capturing the arrival of a beautiful bride at her wedding ceremony on a yacht has gone viral online

In the now-trending clip, the beautiful lady is seen draped in a lace dress and a cathedral veil

Several social media users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

A moment of pure elegance and enchantment unfolded as a video capturing the arrival of a breathtaking bride at her wedding ceremony aboard a luxurious yacht trended on social media.

The video of the bride on a yacht has trended online Credit: @osei_douglas_live

Source: Instagram

The viral clip, shared by @osei_douglas_live, showcases a vision of beauty as the radiant lady glides gracefully onto the scene, adorned in a mesmerizing lace dress that accentuates her every move.

Completing her ethereal ensemble is a flowing cathedral veil, adding an aura of romance and sophistication to the already magical setting.

Check out the video below:

Netizens in awe of bride's look and wedding arrival on a yacht

Social media has become the buzzing hub for mesmerized viewers, who eagerly flocked to the comment section, to share their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

sdng.preowned.bridals:

"There are levels to these things sha."

dan_lola_:

"My mama no go gree."

blaemediastudios:

"Recreation of a movie scene. "Death on the Nile". This is lovely."

versesclothings:

"She looks so much like Annie idibia."

tunmyque:

"Lovely…..but waterphobic mind like us go Dey fear ohhhh."

ebullientalice:

"Dream come true."

alaga_anu:

"This is beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng