A beautiful Ghanaian bride is currently trending on social media over the nature of her outfit

In a video posted by @asoebiladies, the bride is seen rocking a corset top which appears too tight on her

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

In a bid to look exceptional and create a lasting memory on their big day, some brides tend to go over the top when it comes to fashion.

Ghanaian bride dons stylish corset look Credit: @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

One bride is currently trending on social media over her interesting outfit for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Fashion blogger, Asoebi Ladies, posted a clip which has now gone viral, showing the bride dressed in a kente ensemble.

While the outfit is gorgeously designed, the fitting on the bride appears to have caught the attention of many people.

The strapless corset top appears extremely tight on her, so much so that it seems to crush her bosoms, pushing them upwards and creating an unflattering look.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of bride in corset

Netizens dropped funny comments after watching the video.

_ladygrace_:

"A walking mammogram."

rachy.couture:

"Enchokement."

okikiola_store:

"Let the innocent bress breath."

dolapo_diji:

"Bet whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy? This is not Corset oooo, na rubbish una dey sew now ooo."

iam_adorastylz:

"Justice for the bress."

houseofsew_phia:

"E choketh."

giftedbakers:

"A queen and more, but she no dey breathe."

gladdyloncus4387:

"This is rubbish."

asoebiladies questioned:

"Who dey breeeeeetttt A queen and more."

Another person, viboksings replied:

"Definitely not the poor things."

buckadysvogue:

"I think it’s high time we need to protest for breast ooo #letbreastbreathe #stopchokingbreast #breastislife #letbreastlive"

showcollectionss:

"Ma ka why, this isn't necessary."

Nigerian couple sports jogger set for traditional ceremony

Meanwhile, a Nigerian couple has gone viral on social media over their interesting choice of ensembles for their introduction ceremony.

A video from the event posted by the groom, Testimony, on TikTok, captured the moment the bride - dressed in a pair of cream jogger set - carried a glass of palm wine to find her beau.

The video then shows the groom, dressed in a matching set, receiving the wine and drinking it.

