Popular gospel musician Mercy Chinwo recently made things legal with the love of her life, Pastor Blessed

For her court wedding look, she opted for a structured midi dress for the special day while her man donned a print tuxedo

A while ago, a bride melted hearts on social media when a video showing her lovely 2-in-1 dress surfaced online

Mercy Chinwo made a beautiful bride in white as she tied the knot with her beau, Pastor Blessed, in a civil union ceremony.

Chinwo glowed in a white dress. Credit: @asoebiladies.

Source: Instagram

While fans are not yet over her unique traditional wedding look, the gospel single returned to the 'weddingrunway fashion' in gorgeous white number.

For her court wedding, Chinwo dazzled in a structured midi dress that featured long sleeves, a high neck. The dress featured pearl-like embellishments.

She paired the dress designed by @prudential_styling, with a fascinator and a pair of white pumps.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the full look below:

Wedding fashion: Beautiful bride melts heart as she sports gorgeous 2-in-1 dress

Weddings, for many women, are special days as they get to celebrate with the love of their life, looking stunning.

While many brides often shop for two wedding dresses - for church and reception - some opt for the easy option.

The demand for two-in-one wedding dresses is on the rise in Nigerian weddings as more brides are going for the easy transformative look. Just like this gorgeous bride, Fay Harrison who wowed the internet with her gorgeous dress.

Traditional looks for brides: Gorgeous lady sports breathtaking Edo look for her wedding

Some brides aim for a perfect look, and then there are those who take things up a notch. IniAbasi Okojie certainly understood how to be an extra bride, and we love it!

The gorgeous woman stepped out for her traditional wedding ceremony dressed in classic red Edo attire.

The velvet dress featured a fringe detailing around the waistline in the front and a cute, dramatic bow embellished with beads. She sported multiple strands of coral neck beads with her stunning coral crown. She accessorised with a cute red beaded purse.

Source: Legit.ng