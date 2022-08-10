Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, recently reacted after a talented fan made a portrait of her using ankara fabric

In the video, which she reposted on her Instagram page, the young man can be seen putting together the artwork with fabric pieces

A while ago, the singer posted photos rocking a daring and uniquely-shaped afro hairstyle that got fans talking

Yemi Alade is one talented songbird and performer whos Afrocentric style in her music and her sense of style makes her stand out from many entertainers.

Just recently, a fan decided to honour her in an impressive African style.

The artist made a portrait of the singer using ankara fabric. Credit: @yemialade, @zonastrings

In the video shared, the man can be seen using scraps of different prints of ankara fabric and beads to make a portrait of her face - a rather befitting homage seeing as she is a lover of African prints.

While the start of the creative process will leave one wondering what direction he intends to go, the result - a stunning portrait of the beautiful singer - is a mindblowing revelation.

Reacting to the artwork, she captioned:

"This guy is gifted."

Unapologetically African: Yemi Alade wows fans with 'pyramid' hairstyle in new photos

Yemi Alade remains one of the few Nigerian artists whose sense of style both in fashion and music is Afrocentric, earning her the name 'mama Africa'.

The talented singer recently took to social media to share some photos sporting yet another dramatic look.

The award-winning singer, who is known for her creative and daring looks, went for a uniquely-shaped afro hairstyle that undoubtedly commands attention.

