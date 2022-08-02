A Nigerian bride recently melted hearts on social media after photos of her traditional wedding look surfaced online

The Edo beauty represented her roots in a gorgeous red velvet dress heavily embellished with coral beads

A while ago, a bride left social media users buzzing with reactions after a video of her two-in-one wedding dress went viral online

Some brides aim for a perfect look, and then there are those who take things up a notch.

IniAbasi Okojie certainly understood how to be an extra bride, and we love it!

The lady rocked an elegant dress.

The gorgeous woman stepped out for her traditional wedding ceremony dressed in classic red Edo attire.

The velvet dress featured a fringe detailing around the waistline in the front and a cute, dramatic bow embellished with beads.

She sported multiple strands of coral neck beads with her stunning coral crown. She accessorised with a cute red beaded purse.

For her makeup, she wore scarlet lips with her soft glam.

Check out below:

